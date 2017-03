Minor criticisms have arisen with the release of the first PV for the upcoming Blood-C film (Asura Girl ~Blood-C Ibun~) as no gore or hideous abominations have yet shown themselves, the presence of what seems like a great deal of action scenes however may at least lessen this disappointing blow.

The brief and unfortunately gore-less PV:

The film – which will feature an entirely original story – will debut on August 26th.