RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Ota7


Caretaker Poisons Kindergarten Over Pay

Caretaker-China-Poison-Children-2

Chinese police have arrested an enraged caretaker who resorted to poisoning a kindergarten full of kids after she was denied a pay raise.

The female caretaker was tasked with cleaning the Dongguan school as well as serving the children their food, giving her the perfect opportunity to heinously mix in some schizophrenia medication as a means of “exacting revenge” on someone – who exactly is not clear, as it seems staff at the school were quite unaffected.

Ten children were immediately rushed to hospital by their parents on the day of the incident after showing signs of dizziness at home; none were harmed and all have since been discharged.

Caretaker-China-Poison-Children-1

Surveillance cameras were able to capture the caretaker applying the curious choice of drugs to school meals, with investigations of the woman’s house revealing her to be in possession of the very same lethal concoction (clozapine) snuck into the meals.

Upon questioning, the woman stated that her request for a pay-raise was denied by the school, prompting her to “exact revenge” by attempting to murder the children – the woman confessed to her crimes and it was also revealed that she was using the clozapine for her own medical condition, naturally making some wonder how such a person was hired to take care of vulnerable children…



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:48 27/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    it's always china...

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Netoge no Yome Immensely Yandere
    Schoolgirl Beats Teacher
    Shaft Has A Lot To Answer For…
    A Certain Character Comparison
    Naruko Hanaharu & Shoujo Material
    Minami Kotori Ero-Cosplay by Konishi Marie Lovely Indeed
    Dark & Beautiful Hatsune Miku Cosplay
    Goddess of 2ch: “I’m an H Cup”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments