Akiba’s Trip: “2D vs 3D Akihabara”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Mar 27, 2017 15:06 JST
- Tags: 2D vs 3D, Akiba's Trip, Akihabara, Comparison, Image Gallery
Sexy stripping anime Akiba’s Trip has had the real world locations on which its backgrounds are based off of sleuthed out by its dedicated followers, with the extreme popularity of Akiba somewhat diminishing the impressiveness of the feat.
The abundance of fascinating comparison images, with Akiba’s Trip on the left and the real Akihabara on the right: