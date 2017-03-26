RSSChannel

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Anime Gallops Forth

UmaMusumePrettyDerby-Gameplay-Trailer-1

UmaMusumePrettyDerby-Gameplay-Trailer-2

UmaMusumePrettyDerby-Gameplay-Trailer-3

Anime Japan 2017 has revealed the first gameplay trailer for horse girl smartphone game Uma Musume: Pretty Derby along with an announcement declaring that an anime is on the way, sure to soon become the next hot moe title and no doubt leaving raunchier otaku curious over whether or not these horse girls can be ridden.

The excessively cute gameplay trailer:

P.A. Works will be responsible for animating the TV anime project; a release date for both the game and anime has yet to be mentioned.



    3 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:15 26/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    holy shit, i forgot this was suppose to be a thing

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:13 26/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Anime was a mistake

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:29 26/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Anime is the solution.

    Reply to Anonymous


