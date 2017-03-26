Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Anime Gallops Forth

Anime Japan 2017 has revealed the first gameplay trailer for horse girl smartphone game Uma Musume: Pretty Derby along with an announcement declaring that an anime is on the way, sure to soon become the next hot moe title and no doubt leaving raunchier otaku curious over whether or not these horse girls can be ridden.

The excessively cute gameplay trailer:

P.A. Works will be responsible for animating the TV anime project; a release date for both the game and anime has yet to be mentioned.