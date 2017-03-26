Free Friends 2 Incestuously Depraved

An uncensored western release for “Free Friends 2” (developed by Noesis) has finally arrived, a sequel to the previous title which also revolves around the fictional sex site of the same name, and no doubt making otaku wish real hook-up sites were this effective.

Protagonist Kaito has been frequently utilizing the “Free Friends” sex site to satiate his desires, but soon discovers that one of the women he copulated with is a student at the school he works at and is also his long-lost younger sister who has resorted to selling her body for money – a surprisingly complex story that will likely be skipped over by most players.

The fully-voiced uncensored eroge offers players two distinct routes: embracing the girl as a family member or exploiting her needs to satisfy the protagonist’s own – the game is available now.