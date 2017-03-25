RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Otakultura


Odaiba’s Gundam Statue Time Lapse Deconstruction

Odaiba-Gundam-Deconstruction-Time-Lapse-1

Odaiba-Gundam-Deconstruction-Time-Lapse-2

Odaiba-Gundam-Deconstruction-Time-Lapse-3

The beloved life-sized RX-78-2 Gundam statue in Odaiba has unfortunately been taken down, a time lapse video of its last few days has been released online as a final farewell to the astounding work of art – though fans need not be sad for long as a life-sized Unicorn Gundam has been slated to be built in its place.

A time lapse of the mecha’s final few days:

The new Unicorn Gundam will be constructed in the fall, its erection is part of the “Tokyo Gundam Project 2017“.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Idolmaster Girls Adorn PS3 Controllers
    Japanese Narrow Housing
    Sexy Naruse Maria Figure
    Manyuu Hikenchou “So Censored It’s Pointless”
    Love Plus Hentai Plus Gallery
    Sukumizu Ero Gallery
    Shuten Douji Cosplay Hot & Horny
    Comiket 86 Day 2 Cosplay Moist With “Anticipation”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments