Odaiba’s Gundam Statue Time Lapse Deconstruction

The beloved life-sized RX-78-2 Gundam statue in Odaiba has unfortunately been taken down, a time lapse video of its last few days has been released online as a final farewell to the astounding work of art – though fans need not be sad for long as a life-sized Unicorn Gundam has been slated to be built in its place.

A time lapse of the mecha’s final few days:

The new Unicorn Gundam will be constructed in the fall, its erection is part of the “Tokyo Gundam Project 2017“.