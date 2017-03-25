Frontier of Sister Indulgence “Has More Than Just H”

Eroge developer Fushidaratei has combined Harvest Moon elements with naughty escapades in “Frontier of Sister Indulgence“, a game that is bursting at the seams with scandalous service and a plethora of non-H mini-games that will appease those who (for some reason) desire non-erotic content in their erotic games.

Frontier of Sister Indulgence revolves around former slave boy protagonist Phai living a peaceful life in a village alongside three enchanting women, all of whom Phai can sexually cavort with and each having charming personalities of their own that players might actually be able to appreciate.

The sexy animated scenes of Frontier of Sister Indulgence are all of the pixel art variety and can be joyously played now.