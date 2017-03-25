RSSChannel

New criticisms and a change of heart may yet surface as the first 5 minutes of the Ghost in the Shell live action movie have arrived, though many will doubt whether or not any positive reception will ever be able to overshadow all the controversy

The film’s first 5 minutes:

The Ghost in the Shell movie will make its fated debut on March 31st.



    Comment by Anonymous
    19:53 25/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Calling It obnoxious is not enough, gimme my 5 minutes back!
    We need to burn all the copies before the film is released and then we have to kill the people who made this shit in order to avoid they make another one.

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:50 25/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    There is no controversy. They put a white actress as the main character, who is a human mind inside an android body. The problem is the SJW's who bitch about Major Kusanagi beeing white. They don1t care that japanese don't seem to mind her beeing white.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:26 25/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The whole discussion is indeed silly. It's an android. It doesn't matter if she's asian, white purple or transparant.

    What is far more important is seeing what the did with the story. Did they manage to catch what GitS is about? It's not about violence or revenge...

