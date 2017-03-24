RSSChannel

The success of Resident Evil 7 has prompted Capcom to release a “making of” video going into detail about the horror title’s development, possibly giving the angrier critics some closure into why the series made a shift into being “let’s-player fodder”.

The making of video, which also has subtitles for non-Japanese speakers:

If the video title is anything to go by, additional parts may be on their way; in any case, the latest entry into the “rebooted” Resident Evil franchise is available now for the PS4, Xbox One and PC.



