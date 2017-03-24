RSSChannel

Jan-Ken-Pon Yonkoma Earns Guinness World Record

Japan has managed to seize yet another inexplicably coveted Guinness world record, this time with long-running yonkoma Jan-Ken-Pon snagging the achievement and certain to have many bewildered due to having never heard of it.

Jan-Ken-Pon earned the record for “the most strips published for the same yonkoma manga series”, producing a total of 15,000 strips as of November 24th 2016 – the manga launched in the Asahi Shogakusei Shimbun newspaper back in September of 1969.

For the many individuals who are likely unfamiliar with the series, it revolves around a sister named Jan and her two brothers Ken and Pon and their everyday lives; which all together spells out the name for Japan’s equivalent of rock-paper-scissors.

The yonkoma’s 15,095th strip celebrates the Guinness achievement:

JanKenPon-Yonkoma-Guinness-World-Record-2



