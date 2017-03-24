Gabriel Dropout BD Plagued by Light & Darkness
- Date: Mar 24, 2017 16:09 JST
Otaku have had their prayers answered as the first BD release of Gabriel Dropout has an animated extra short on offer, showcasing the anime’s admirable angels and delightful devils going for a dip at an onsen but unfortunately providing no nudity – a decision made by a higher power, apparently.
The sexy onsen extra:
Omake:
So, Kizaru and Kurohige works in the Censoring Committee.