English Teaching Textbook “Has Madoka too!”

Seemingly following suit to the “goddess” of anime, the stupendously popular Madoka Magica and its lovable magical girls have also appeared in an English-teaching textbook meant for Japanese students, although whether this will actually aid the not untypically abysmal English skills of learners is another matter.

Some students who had recently received their textbooks had anticipated seeing the excerpt on Haruhi due to the previous news, but instead were greeted with the maidens of Madoka Magica – sure to be an equally pleasant surprise for magical puella fans:

Rabid collectors have been wondering if the book will be available for purchase by non-students…