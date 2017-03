Top 10 Ideal Anime Teachers

Anime fans have been given the task of once again selecting the anime teachers they believe would be the most ideal, with an older franchise getting its time in the spotlight as it manages to win out over more recent shows.

The ranking:



1. Kumiko Yamaguchi (Gokusen)

2. Koro-sensei (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)

3. Onizuka Eikichi (Great Teacher Onizuka)

4. Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

5. Anzai Mitsuyoshi (Slam Dunk)

6. Hideyuki Togawa (Chibi Maruko-chan)

7. Meisuke Nueno (Jigoku Sensei Nube)

8. Katsuo’s Homeroom Teacher (Sazae-san)

9. Iruka Umino (Naruto)

10. Ittetsu Takeda (Haikyuu!)