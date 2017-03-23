Previous rumors have at last been confirmed as a bundle of the first 3 Seiken Densetsu games will soon be coming to the Nintendo Switch, allowing fans to relive their younger days and experience a classic RPG back when “they were good”.

Players will be greeted with a variety of new features such as quick-saving, a music mode and a screen change mode exclusive to Seiken Densetsu 1 that will allow players to choose from an assortment of screen sizes.

Seiken Densetsu Collection’s first trailer:

Seiken Densetsu Collection will launch both physically and digitally on June 1st for the Nintendo Switch; however it has not been mentioned whether the bundle will come overseas…