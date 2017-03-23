RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Mad Empire


Kantai Collection Arcade Cuter Than Ever

KantaiCollection-Arcade-Update-Cute-Animations-1

KantaiCollection-Arcade-Update-Cute-Animations-2

KantaiCollection-Arcade-Update-Cute-Animations-3

The absurdly popular Kantai Collection arcade game has released a trailer showing off the 5 new kanmusu that will soon be implemented, obtaining much interest due to one ship-girl’s adorable animation and immediately causing obsessed Kantai Collection fanatics to desire more of such cuteness on other platforms.

The new trailer introducing the arcade title’s upcoming girls:

The update is scheduled to arrive on March 23rd.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:19 23/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I really don't get it, are they really gaining much revenue from these arcade machines than a world wide ps4 release ? this game will sell like hot cakes if it was on ps4.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    K-ON! Blu-ray Edition Completely Gorgeous
    BlazBlue Gets TV Anime
    Shuumatsu no Izetta Ravaged by Magic & War
    Princess Waltz English Release Due
    Comiket 87 Cosplay – “Winter, What Winter!?”
    Macross Frontier Wallpaper Gallery
    Shakugan no Shana Nude Filter Gallery
    Comiket 81 Day 3 Cosplay Eclectic as Ever


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments