Kantai Collection Arcade Cuter Than Ever
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Mar 23, 2017 01:41 JST
- Tags: Anthropomorphisation, Arcade Gaming, Kantai Collection, Sega, Trailer
The absurdly popular Kantai Collection arcade game has released a trailer showing off the 5 new kanmusu that will soon be implemented, obtaining much interest due to one ship-girl’s adorable animation and immediately causing obsessed Kantai Collection fanatics to desire more of such cuteness on other platforms.
The new trailer introducing the arcade title’s upcoming girls:
The update is scheduled to arrive on March 23rd.
I really don't get it, are they really gaining much revenue from these arcade machines than a world wide ps4 release ? this game will sell like hot cakes if it was on ps4.