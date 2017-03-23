Children’s Drawings Transformed Yet Again
- Categories: Japan, News
- Date: Mar 23, 2017 01:41 JST
- Tags: Artists, Children, Comparison, Fantasy, Illustration, Image Gallery
More adorable sketches done by the children of revered artist Thomas Romain have been improved upon once again by the talented man himself, producing some rather unique designs that any game studio rehashing the same old monster and character designs could probably learn from.
The cute drawings alongside Thomas Romain’s interpretations:
great stuff~
Indeed!