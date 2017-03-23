RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Mad Empire


Children’s Drawings Transformed Yet Again

ThomasRomain-Children-Illustration-Conversions-6

More adorable sketches done by the children of revered artist Thomas Romain have been improved upon once again by the talented man himself, producing some rather unique designs that any game studio rehashing the same old monster and character designs could probably learn from.

The cute drawings alongside Thomas Romain’s interpretations:

ThomasRomain-Children-Illustration-Conversions-1

ThomasRomain-Children-Illustration-Conversions-2

ThomasRomain-Children-Illustration-Conversions-3

ThomasRomain-Children-Illustration-Conversions-4

ThomasRomain-Children-Illustration-Conversions-5

ThomasRomain-Children-Illustration-Conversions-6

ThomasRomain-Children-Illustration-Conversions-7

ThomasRomain-Children-Illustration-Conversions-8

ThomasRomain-Children-Illustration-Conversions-9

ThomasRomain-Children-Illustration-Conversions-10

ThomasRomain-Children-Illustration-Conversions-11

ThomasRomain-Children-Illustration-Conversions-12

ThomasRomain-Children-Illustration-Conversions-13

ThomasRomain-Children-Illustration-Conversions-14

ThomasRomain-Children-Illustration-Conversions-15

ThomasRomain-Children-Illustration-Conversions-16



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments