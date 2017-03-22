RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Jappydolls


Yoshiko Tsushima Birthday Set Most Magical

YoshikoTsushima-Birthday-Set-1

YoshikoTsushima-Birthday-Set-2

YoshikoTsushima-Birthday-Set-3

The latest collectible item for otaku to obsess over has arrived in the form of a birthday set for Love Live’s chuunibyou Yoshiko Tsushima (her birthday being July 13th), which offers a 70 x 70cm “summoning circle” for buyers to perform all their magical deeds whilst making more sane individuals wonder why such a thing would be coveted by anyone.

A special video revealing the birthday set, along with a few of the anime’s seiyuu:

Offered via Bandai Visual’s “Uranohoshi Girls’ High School Store” (which offers various birthday sets for the franchise’s other idols), the set will be available to purchase throughout March and will put a dent of about ¥5,500 in the wallets of buyers.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Code of Joker S OP “Is No Joke!”
    Top 50 Most Overrated Anime
    Chu-ni-Byou “Even Cuter Than K-ON!?”
    PSN Back Up, Mostly
    Busty Sena Cosplay by Yane
    Sexy Thighs Idol Gallery
    Translucent Clothing Idol Gallery
    Comiket 86 Cosplay Continues To Impress


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments