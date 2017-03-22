Yoshiko Tsushima Birthday Set Most Magical

The latest collectible item for otaku to obsess over has arrived in the form of a birthday set for Love Live’s chuunibyou Yoshiko Tsushima (her birthday being July 13th), which offers a 70 x 70cm “summoning circle” for buyers to perform all their magical deeds whilst making more sane individuals wonder why such a thing would be coveted by anyone.

A special video revealing the birthday set, along with a few of the anime’s seiyuu:

Offered via Bandai Visual’s “Uranohoshi Girls’ High School Store” (which offers various birthday sets for the franchise’s other idols), the set will be available to purchase throughout March and will put a dent of about ¥5,500 in the wallets of buyers.