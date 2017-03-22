The top franchises that most surprisingly obtained a live action movie adaptation outside of Japan have served as the focus of this new ranking, with one post-apocalyptic series full of action and blood somehow snagging the top spot.

The ranking:



1. Hokuto no Ken (America, 1995)

2. Prince of Tennis (China, 2008)

3. Dragon Ball Evolution (America, 2009)

4. Hayate no Gotoku (Taiwan, 2011)

5. Death Note (America, 2017)

6. Marmalade Boy (Taiwan, 2001)

7. Jin (South Korea, 2012)

8. Yamada Taro Monogatari (Taiwan, 2001)

9. Initial D (Hong Kong, 2005)

10. Chuka Ichiban! (China, 2005)