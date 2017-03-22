Top 10 Most Surprising Foreign Live Action Adaptations
Mar 22, 2017
The top franchises that most surprisingly obtained a live action movie adaptation outside of Japan have served as the focus of this new ranking, with one post-apocalyptic series full of action and blood somehow snagging the top spot.
1. Hokuto no Ken (America, 1995)
2. Prince of Tennis (China, 2008)
3. Dragon Ball Evolution (America, 2009)
4. Hayate no Gotoku (Taiwan, 2011)
5. Death Note (America, 2017)
6. Marmalade Boy (Taiwan, 2001)
7. Jin (South Korea, 2012)
8. Yamada Taro Monogatari (Taiwan, 2001)
9. Initial D (Hong Kong, 2005)
10. Chuka Ichiban! (China, 2005)
I'd rather forget Dragon Ball Evolution was a thing. It was just so laughably bad and just an insult to fans and good adaptations of any form of graphic novels out there.