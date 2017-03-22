RSSChannel

The top franchises that most surprisingly obtained a live action movie adaptation outside of Japan have served as the focus of this new ranking, with one post-apocalyptic series full of action and blood somehow snagging the top spot.

The ranking:


1. Hokuto no Ken (America, 1995)

Top10-Surprising-Foreign-Live-Action-Adaptations-1

2. Prince of Tennis (China, 2008)

Top10-Surprising-Foreign-Live-Action-Adaptations-2

3. Dragon Ball Evolution (America, 2009)

Top10-Surprising-Foreign-Live-Action-Adaptations-3

4. Hayate no Gotoku (Taiwan, 2011)

Top10-Surprising-Foreign-Live-Action-Adaptations-4

5. Death Note (America, 2017)

Top10-Surprising-Foreign-Live-Action-Adaptations-5

6. Marmalade Boy (Taiwan, 2001)

Top10-Surprising-Foreign-Live-Action-Adaptations-6

7. Jin (South Korea, 2012)

Top10-Surprising-Foreign-Live-Action-Adaptations-7

8. Yamada Taro Monogatari (Taiwan, 2001)

Top10-Surprising-Foreign-Live-Action-Adaptations-8

9. Initial D (Hong Kong, 2005)

Top10-Surprising-Foreign-Live-Action-Adaptations-9

10. Chuka Ichiban! (China, 2005)

Top10-Surprising-Foreign-Live-Action-Adaptations-10



    Comment by Anonymous
    02:18 22/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'd rather forget Dragon Ball Evolution was a thing. It was just so laughably bad and just an insult to fans and good adaptations of any form of graphic novels out there.

