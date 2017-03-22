RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Jappydolls


SAO Strips Eyewatering Indeed

SwordArtOnline-Movie-Strip-Sold-2

Dedicated otaku who went to watch the Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale film have been attempting to turn a profit with the 5-frame film strips that all attendees were given, which may well have been the whole reason that some greedy individuals went to watch the movie in the first place…

One particular strip featuring Asuna and Yuuki accrued 100 bids in a little over 24 hours and was eventually sold for ¥151,000:

SwordArtOnline-Movie-Strip-Sold-1

SwordArtOnline-Movie-Strip-Sold-2

SwordArtOnline-Movie-Strip-Sold-3

Another strip from the same scene managed to sell for ¥91,001:

SwordArtOnline-Movie-Strip-Sold-4

Various other strips have been seen online as well, with this mercenary hawking likely becoming a more common occurrence now due to the vast riches obtained by one individual who sold a strip from the Madoka movie for ¥1,081,001.



