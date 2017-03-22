King of Fighters CG Series Announced

Lesser appreciated fighting game franchise King of Fighters will be receiving its own 3D CG series entitled “The King of Fighters: Destiny”, a decision that will hopefully bring the series one step closer to equaling the popularity of Street Fighter.

The official website revealed that over 20 characters from the fighting game will make an appearance in the animated series and also listed names of both Chinese and Japanese seiyuu, suggesting that the animation may not be solely a Chinese exclusive.

The trailer, courtesy of the official website:

The King of Fighters: Destiny will debut first in China during the summer, though there has been no date announced for a Japanese release, let alone a western one.