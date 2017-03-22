Himejima School “Hard Knocks Indeed”

Another eroge overflowing with sexual fantasies has taken the form of Pichi Pichi Gallery R’s “Himejima School“, a steamy visual novel rife with sexy sensei abuse that will no doubt cater to any H-enthusiast despite not possessing anything overly original.

Himejima School revolves around a prolific school of the same name where two lucky teachers manage to transfer in, but soon learn that the school’s curriculum is not quite what they expected as they become a sex object amongst the students – which may appeal to those who wish they could relive their younger years.

The fully-voiced and exceedingly long Himejima School and its devastating teacher-ravaging content is available now.