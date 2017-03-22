A crowdfunding campaign with the sole purpose of bringing Arcana Heart 3: Love Max Six Stars to the PC in the west has been announced, certain to have the oft neglected western hemisphere excited that a former Japan-exclusive title is headed its way for once.

Arcana Heart 3: Love Max Six Stars (an upgraded variant of Arcana Heart 3: Love Max) was released in 2014 for the PS3 and Vita and boasted a new character in addition to some balance changes, no doubt serving as the “ultimate” version for westerners to experience.

Should the project secure enough donations, the developers have stated that they will consider creating new characters and conjoin the stories from earlier Arcana Heart titles for a “collected edition follow up” – those looking to donate can do so at the official crowdfunding page.