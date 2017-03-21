Sing Japanese Dub “Even Better Than The Original”

Japanese versions for some of the songs present in western animated film “Sing” have started being released online, with established seiyuu Mamoru Miyano and Maaya Sakamoto demonstrating their vocal prowess (even whilst being forced to sing in the barbaric language that is English) and causing some to esteem them as even better than the original singers.

A brief PV of the film’s scene involving Taylor Swift song “Shake it Off”:

A brief interview with Maaya Sakamoto:

A temporary glimpse at Mamoru Miyano’s roles along with an interview:

The Japanese version of Sing is available now in theaters throughout Japan.