Seiken Densetsu 3 “May be Coming to Switch”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Mar 21, 2017 15:58 JST
- Tags: Nintendo Switch, PV, RPG, Seiken Densetsu, Twitter
The official Twitter account for Seiken Densetsu 3 has released a brief video depicting the game being played on the Nintendo Switch, possibly hinting at a Switch release and indicating that retro titles may soon be playable on the new console as well.
The video released on Seiken Densetsu 3’s Twitter page:
The epic entry into the Seiken Densetsu series (known as the Mana series in the west) was never officially unleashed in the west but it seems this might soon change – there has yet to be official confirmation however.
SWEET BABY JESUS!
THE NOSTALGIA!
*hnnnnng*