Seiken Densetsu 3 “May be Coming to Switch”

The official Twitter account for Seiken Densetsu 3 has released a brief video depicting the game being played on the Nintendo Switch, possibly hinting at a Switch release and indicating that retro titles may soon be playable on the new console as well.

The video released on Seiken Densetsu 3’s Twitter page:

The epic entry into the Seiken Densetsu series (known as the Mana series in the west) was never officially unleashed in the west but it seems this might soon change – there has yet to be official confirmation however.