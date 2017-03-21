Perfume Unleashes Perfume of Perfume

J-pop band Perfume has transitioned from producing audible pleasures to those of the olfactory variety, as the band has announced that it will soon be releasing its own brand of perfume, a humorous if predictable development that the band has apparently been wanting to do for quite some time.

The perfume is inspired by the aroma oil the pop idols use before beginning large concerts, which is comprised of an infusion of ylang-ylang (an extract from the flowers of the cananga tree) and grapefruit with a hint of lavender, rose and peppery cloves:

The “Perfume of Perfume” will soon be available for purchase online for ¥3,240, more adventurous types however may perhaps prefer other unique aromas…