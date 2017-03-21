Monster Hunter XX × Gudetama

Lazy Sanrio mascot Gudetama will be gracing Monster Hunter XX with his apathetic presence, a rather unexpected collaboration that (like all other DLC that has been revealed so far) will possibly give players yet another reason to keep playing the game.

The new Gudetama-themed items:

An assortment of frying pans and equipment for a player’s Palico companions are some of the items that can be obtained after completing a special quest; Monster Hunter XX is available now for the 3DS.