Monster Hunter XX × Gudetama
Lazy Sanrio mascot Gudetama will be gracing Monster Hunter XX with his apathetic presence, a rather unexpected collaboration that (like all other DLC that has been revealed so far) will possibly give players yet another reason to keep playing the game.
The new Gudetama-themed items:
An assortment of frying pans and equipment for a player’s Palico companions are some of the items that can be obtained after completing a special quest; Monster Hunter XX is available now for the 3DS.
More food items, I still remember that pizza weapon/thing.