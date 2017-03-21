Free! Nets Myriad Movies

Those eagerly awaiting new entries into KyoAni’s swimmer boy franchise Free! will no doubt be overjoyed to know that three movies are on their way, ensuring fujoshi that the series will still be around for quite a while longer (to the dismay of many disgruntled otaku).

The High Speed! -Free! Starting Days- event revealed one anime film (Free! Take Your Marks) and two compilation movies (Free! Timeless Medley Kizuna and Free! Timeless Medley Yakusoku) that the rotten contingent can look forward to, with the new movie apparently serving as a sequel to the compilation film.

A trailer for the first compilation film, “Free! Timeless Medley Kizuna”:

The new movie, Free! Take Your Marks, is slated to debut this fall; the first compilation film will arrive on April 22nd and the 2nd will debut July 1st.