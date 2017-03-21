Chiba Robo-Hotel: “The Future is Now”
- Date: Mar 21, 2017 16:07 JST
Japan’s second ever robot-operated hotel has emerged in Chiba, providing lodgers with the opportunity to interact with mechanical staff of all descriptions and catering to kitsch loving tourists and locals alike.
The 100-room hotel is “managed” by two mechanical dinosaurs capable of speaking various languages, while in each guest’s room there is a miniature robot that controls the TV and room’s temperature – videos of all the hotel’s various bots in action:
Hotels offering patrons a different sort of robot companionship and considerably shorter stays are likely only a matter of time…
