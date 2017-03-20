RSSChannel

Heavy criticism has once again emerged from the internet as a new trailer for the next title in the beloved Sonic franchise has arrived, which many skeptical individuals are already assuming to be overflowing with horrendous glitches and unfair mechanics (which, if previous entries in the series are any indication, it may well be).

The reveal trailer:

A PV showcasing gameplay for Sonic Forces, which is surprisingly devoid of bugs:

Those that apparently cannot get enough of the mistreated mascot that is Sonic can look into purchasing Sonic Forces when it is released for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC sometime towards Christmas.



