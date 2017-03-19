Naruto: Shippuden “Will End on Episode 500”

The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has confirmed that Naruto: Shippuden is set to conclude soon, a tragic occasion that will no doubt be as heart-rending for devoted fans as the manga’s climax – though Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is slated to air next month.

Savvy fans have already calculated that the series will end on a total of 720 episodes, which initially began airing on October 3rd, 2002 – an achievement that few other franchises will manage to attain (without devolving into utter dross).

A PV for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations:

The anime’s final arc revolves around Naruto’s wedding as his friends attempt to think up a good gift to bestow on him.

The anime’s 500th and final episode is slated to air March 23rd – but Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will begin its run shortly after on April 5th.