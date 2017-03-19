Memories of Phantasm “Best Touhou Anime Yet”

The next entry into Memories of Phantasm – a fan-animated Touhou series – has been released onto YouTube, once again leaving Touhou fans breathless over its stellar quality and likely making up for the lack of official anime titles in this gigantic franchise.

The 8th episode, which was previously distributed during Comiket 91 and even features (poor) English subtitles:

Naturally, some are wondering just how much of the Touhou franchise this fan animation will cover; and judging by the frequency of releases, the time it will take as well.