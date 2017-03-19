Kimi no Na wa’s Town Recreated in Minecraft

One talented (or at least, one much endowed with spare time) artisan has shown off their skills by recreating the town of Itomorimachi from Kimi no Na wa within the confines of block-builder title Minecraft, going so far as to also include various landmarks such as the Miyamizu shrine, Itomori Lake and even the school from the revered film.

A video showing off the astounding project, which unfortunately could not be built to scale due to the game’s limitations:

The creation supposedly took an entire month to complete, though some may be more surprised at the fact that people are still playing the ancient title…