Heartfelt Shielder Cosplay Loving Indeed

Fate/Grand Order has continued to consume the cosplay scene courtesy of the casually-dressed Shielder, with her enticing combination of a sensuous skirt and marvelous megane (making for a drastic difference in comparison to her battle form) possibly serving as key factors in her fateful appeal.

The luscious cosplay, which also features the cute girl trying to offer viewers some sweets:

Loving-Casual-Shielder-Cosplay-1

Loving-Casual-Shielder-Cosplay-2

Loving-Casual-Shielder-Cosplay-3

Loving-Casual-Shielder-Cosplay-5

Loving-Casual-Shielder-Cosplay-6

Loving-Casual-Shielder-Cosplay-7

Loving-Casual-Shielder-Cosplay-8

Loving-Casual-Shielder-Cosplay-9



