Eureka Seven Film Trilogy Announced

A movie trilogy has been announced for mecha romance series Eureka Seven entitled “Koukyoushihen Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution”, good news for those who have been aching for more of the series since Eureka Seven: AO and bound to introduce more individuals to the franchise as well.

The movies will be animated by Bones and will unsurprisingly follow the lives of Renton and Eureka during the “First Summer of Love” event mentioned in the show’s first season; Bones have stated however that these films are not a remake of the series “in any way” and will feature new animation, re-recorded dialogue and an original ending.

Fans can expect the first movie later this year, while the 2nd and 3rd movies will debut in 2018 and 2019 respectively.