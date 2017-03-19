RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Wolfheinrich


Eureka Seven Film Trilogy Announced

EurekaSeven-Movie-Trilogy-Visual

A movie trilogy has been announced for mecha romance series Eureka Seven entitled “Koukyoushihen Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution”, good news for those who have been aching for more of the series since Eureka Seven: AO and bound to introduce more individuals to the franchise as well.

The movies will be animated by Bones and will unsurprisingly follow the lives of Renton and Eureka during the “First Summer of Love” event mentioned in the show’s first season; Bones have stated however that these films are not a remake of the series “in any way” and will feature new animation, re-recorded dialogue and an original ending.

Fans can expect the first movie later this year, while the 2nd and 3rd movies will debut in 2018 and 2019 respectively.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Tokitowa “Ultimate JRPG for Anime Fans”
    Etotama Hotter than Ever
    FF14 “Failed Because Our Flowerpots Were Too Beautiful”
    Men’s Fav Female Parts: “Boob-Lovers are Infantile Morons!”
    Vipper Nude Face Challenge
    Goddess of 2ch: “I’m a Half (And an E Cup)!”
    Sexy New Craze: “Scarlett Johanssoning”
    The Ero-Olympics


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments