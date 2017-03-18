Twintail Magic Dangerously Demonic

UtGo! have added to the growing pile of erotic side-scrollers with “Twintail Magic“, subjecting a gender-swapped male protagonist to the horrors of being a woman in a fantasy world full of sex-hungry demons and abominations and bound to satiate those who have such a specific fetish.

The plot follows the male protagonist as he searches for his busty teacher after being transformed into a magical girl, a dangerous journey that will require players to take on hordes of demons – while likely dying on purpose to watch the results in true eroge fashion.

The hard but short Twintail Magic is available now.