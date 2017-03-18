RSSChannel

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-LightNovel-2

The Sugoi Japan Awards 2017 (an event that seeks to raise awareness of quality anime, manga, light novels and entertainment novels) has been dominated by another series that involves passage to a different world, likely shocking no one as the anime has been held in high regard by hordes of otaku.

The manga results:


1. Boku no Hero Academia

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-Manga-1

2. Golden Kamuy

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-Manga-2

3. 10 Count

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-Manga-3

4. Dagashi Kashi

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-Manga-4

5. Mahou Tsukai no Yome

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-Manga-5

The anime results:


1. Re:Zero

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-Anime-1

2. Boku dake ga Inai Machi

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-Anime-2

3. Joker Game

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-Anime-3

4. One-Punch Man

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-Anime-4

5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-Anime-5

The light novel results:


1. Re:Zero

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-LightNovel-1

2. Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-LightNovel-2

3. Half or Yes or No

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-LightNovel-3

4. Qualidea Code

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-LightNovel-4

5. Gods’ Wishgranter

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-LightNovel-5

The entertainment novel results:


1. Kimi no Na wa.: A Novel

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-EntertainmentNovel-1

2. Danganronpa Kirigiri

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-EntertainmentNovel-2

3. Convenience Store Woman and Other Stories

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-EntertainmentNovel-3

4. How Many Miles to the Truth

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-EntertainmentNovel-4

5. The Forest of Wool and Steel

SugoiJapan2017-Rankings-EntertainmentNovel-5



