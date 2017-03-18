Top Tomes – 2017 Sugoi Japan Awards
- Date: Mar 18, 2017 23:27 JST
The Sugoi Japan Awards 2017 (an event that seeks to raise awareness of quality anime, manga, light novels and entertainment novels) has been dominated by another series that involves passage to a different world, likely shocking no one as the anime has been held in high regard by hordes of otaku.
2. Golden Kamuy
3. 10 Count
1. Re:Zero
3. Joker Game
5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable
1. Re:Zero
2. Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!
3. Half or Yes or No
5. Gods’ Wishgranter
The entertainment novel results:
3. Convenience Store Woman and Other Stories
4. How Many Miles to the Truth
5. The Forest of Wool and Steel