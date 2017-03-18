The Sugoi Japan Awards 2017 (an event that seeks to raise awareness of quality anime, manga, light novels and entertainment novels) has been dominated by another series that involves passage to a different world, likely shocking no one as the anime has been held in high regard by hordes of otaku.

The manga results:



1. Boku no Hero Academia

2. Golden Kamuy

3. 10 Count

4. Dagashi Kashi

5. Mahou Tsukai no Yome

The anime results:



1. Re:Zero

2. Boku dake ga Inai Machi

3. Joker Game

4. One-Punch Man

5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

The light novel results:



1. Re:Zero

2. Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!

3. Half or Yes or No

4. Qualidea Code

5. Gods’ Wishgranter

The entertainment novel results:



1. Kimi no Na wa.: A Novel

2. Danganronpa Kirigiri

3. Convenience Store Woman and Other Stories

4. How Many Miles to the Truth

5. The Forest of Wool and Steel