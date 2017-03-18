RSSChannel

Shenmue III Quick Time Event PV “Will it Work Today?”

ShenmueIII-QTE-PV-1

ShenmueIII-QTE-PV-2

ShenmueIII-QTE-PV-3

Crowdfunded title Shenmue III has unveiled another PV of its development, this time showing off one of the game’s potential quick time events where players are tasked with inputting the correct buttons, an attribute that the original 2 games were praised for but bound to make some have doubts over whether such a mechanic will work in today’s era of games.

The unfortunately scant PV:

Shenmue III will launch for the PS4 and PC sometime in the distant future.



