RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Misty-Stix


Senran Kagura 7 & Yet More DLC Announced

SenranKaguraPeachBeachSplash-SenranKagura7-DLC-Weapons-1

SenranKaguraPeachBeachSplash-SenranKagura7-DLC-Weapons-2

SenranKaguraPeachBeachSplash-SenranKagura7-DLC-Weapons-3

The next entry into the Senran Kagura franchise – tentatively titled Senran Kagura 7 – has been revealed by way of Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash‘s ending, an event that many have prophesied considering how popular the service-laden series is.

Peach Beach Splash’s spoiler-heavy epilogue:

More DLC has also been revealed for the moist title as shown by this new PV, which will provide players with a variety of new costumes, characters and food-based weaponry that can be suggestively charged:

Super Sonico and various characters from the Dead or Alive series will apparently be joining the party as well:

SenranKaguraPeachBeachSplash-DeadorAlive-SuperSonico-1

SenranKaguraPeachBeachSplash-DeadorAlive-SuperSonico-2

SenranKaguraPeachBeachSplash-DeadorAlive-SuperSonico-3

SenranKaguraPeachBeachSplash-DeadorAlive-SuperSonico-4

The wet and wild antics of Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash are available now on the PS4; Senran Kagura 7’s release date has not been mentioned.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:03 18/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Tracer's wig and outfit when?

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Teacher: “I Just Had Her Massage My Privates…”
    Shingeki no Kyojin Subaru Live Action
    Final Fantasy TCG Headed Westward
    Top 25 Anime of Summer 2013 So Far
    Goddess of 2ch “The Perfect Nipples!”
    Ragnarok Online Cosplay by Mike Deals Serious Damage
    Cute Menma Cosplay
    Delicious Trap Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments