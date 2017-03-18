Senran Kagura 7 & Yet More DLC Announced

The next entry into the Senran Kagura franchise – tentatively titled Senran Kagura 7 – has been revealed by way of Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash‘s ending, an event that many have prophesied considering how popular the service-laden series is.

Peach Beach Splash’s spoiler-heavy epilogue:

More DLC has also been revealed for the moist title as shown by this new PV, which will provide players with a variety of new costumes, characters and food-based weaponry that can be suggestively charged:

Super Sonico and various characters from the Dead or Alive series will apparently be joining the party as well:

The wet and wild antics of Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash are available now on the PS4; Senran Kagura 7’s release date has not been mentioned.