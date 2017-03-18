Megumin Bunny Girl Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: Mar 18, 2017 10:59 JST
- Tags: Bunny Girl, Freeing, Oppai, Oshiri, PVC, Subarashii Sekai, Usamimi
KonoSuba’s innocent chuunibyou wizard Megumin has slipped into some tight bunny girl attire, showing off the petite girl’s rather shapely frame and will no doubt have buyers casting an “explosion” of their own – Megumin can be drenched by buyer’s explosions come September.
Megumin I love you, if only this figure didn't look strange for some reason, maybe is the way it was made. Maybe it's just me, they did do a close-up on it so they are not hiding anything.