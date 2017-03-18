Maid Dragon Full of Christmas Spirit
- Date: Mar 18, 2017 00:06 JST
Christmas has become the central focus of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon as the anime’s divine dragon girls prepare for the wallet-intensive holiday, providing an abundance of Christmas comedy and cuteness that watchers have come to expect out of the light-hearted series.
Omake:
Elma is the best waifu! She definitely needs more screentime!
Kobayashi should just eat the tail already...it's christmas afterall!
Kanna must be protected at all costs! She is world heritage level!