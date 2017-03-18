RSSChannel

Maid Dragon BD Monstrously Cute

Those who have been enjoying the moe cuteness of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon will surely appreciate its first BD as it boasts the usual assortment of barely noticeable visual upgrades, while also allowing fans to support the series and potentially making additional seasons a possibility in the future…

Omake:

The dragon girl shenanigans of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon can be witness with the anime’s first BD release on March 31st.



    Comment by Anonymous
    23:23 18/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Completely worthless.
    Anti lolicon adaptation was a mistake.

