Life-Size-SummerLesson-Statue-4

PlayStation virtual reality title Summer Lesson has apparently proved so popular that life-sized statues of its main girl Hikari Miyamoto are now in production, standing 160cm tall and likely unprepared for what wealthy otaku plan to do to it…

Those who do not possess the ¥2,700,000 ($23,000) required to purchase the statue can instead opt for the cheaper 1/8 scale figure for about $83 (slated for release in August):

Life-Size-SummerLesson-Statue-1

Life-Size-SummerLesson-Statue-2

Life-Size-SummerLesson-Statue-3

Life-Size-SummerLesson-Statue-4

Life-Size-SummerLesson-Statue-5

Life-Size-SummerLesson-Statue-6

Life-Size-SummerLesson-Statue-7

Summer Lesson is available on PS4 VR now and while the game may not be available in the west, Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia have announced that they plan to release an English language bundle for the game (which includes all its DLC) sometime later this year.



    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    11:09 18/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'll pick the Ore no Imouto one thank you very much, how much was that one? It was a lot of money too I think. Youuu could say the face in this one is very real?

    Reply to Manuel


