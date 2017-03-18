Hibike Euphonium 2 BD Adorably Aggressive
Mar 18, 2017
The 4th BD volume for Hibike Euphonium 2 has given rabid fans another opportunity to take home one of Kyoto Animation’s fabulous works, additionally providing buyers with a cute extra animation featuring the rivalry between Natsuki and Yuuko that will likely only solidify their pairing even more.
The excessively cute extra:
Omake:
Hibike Euphonium 2 and its occasional carefree antics are available by way of its 4th BD now.
Just when you thought it was over, there is a little bit more of Hibike Euphonium goodness. Even Asuka makes an appearance.