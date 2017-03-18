RSSChannel

Hibike Euphonium 2 BD Adorably Aggressive

The 4th BD volume for Hibike Euphonium 2 has given rabid fans another opportunity to take home one of Kyoto Animation’s fabulous works, additionally providing buyers with a cute extra animation featuring the rivalry between Natsuki and Yuuko that will likely only solidify their pairing even more.

The excessively cute extra:

Omake:

Hibike Euphonium 2 and its occasional carefree antics are available by way of its 4th BD now.



    Comment by Manuel
    11:13 18/03/2017

    Just when you thought it was over, there is a little bit more of Hibike Euphonium goodness. Even Asuka makes an appearance.

