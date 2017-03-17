Yuki Yuna wa Yusha de Aru Game Announced

The previously revealed countdown site for mahou shoujo series Yuki Yuna wa Yusha de Aru has unveiled that a new smartphone game is in the works, certain to be appreciated by those who are thankful for anything new from the series whatsoever but also bound to disappoint fans who wanted a new anime…

A trailer revealing “Yuki Yuna wa Yusha de Aru: Hanayui no Kirameki“:

The turn-based title will apparently have 3D-rendered cutscenes, new characters and even possess an entirely original story-line – the smartphone game will be available sometime this spring; those not enthused may perhaps prefer to watch the film that is due March 18th.