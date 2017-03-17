RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Ota7


Yuki Yuna wa Yusha de Aru Game Announced

YukiYunawaYushadeAruHanayuinoKirameki-Trailer-1

YukiYunawaYushadeAruHanayuinoKirameki-Trailer-2

YukiYunawaYushadeAruHanayuinoKirameki-Trailer-3

The previously revealed countdown site for mahou shoujo series Yuki Yuna wa Yusha de Aru has unveiled that a new smartphone game is in the works, certain to be appreciated by those who are thankful for anything new from the series whatsoever but also bound to disappoint fans who wanted a new anime…

A trailer revealing “Yuki Yuna wa Yusha de Aru: Hanayui no Kirameki“:

The turn-based title will apparently have 3D-rendered cutscenes, new characters and even possess an entirely original story-line – the smartphone game will be available sometime this spring; those not enthused may perhaps prefer to watch the film that is due March 18th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Tony Taka’s Kotone Ousaka Banana Ero-Figure
    Cosplay Kickboxer Yuichiro Crushed, Vows Harder Cosplay
    Final Fantasy Legends: The Space-Time Crystal Trailer
    Western vs Eastern Game Characters: Muscles vs Moe
    League of Legends Ahri Cosplay by Miyuko
    Strapped Oppai Gallery
    Akihito Yoshitomi & Blue Drop
    Dark Suigintou Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments