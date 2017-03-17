Yashiro ni Hoheto: “Sexy Shrine-Maidens”

Shrines have become the next everyday object to be transformed into cute girls courtesy of “Yashiro ni Hoheto”, another title that has taken inspiration from the highly successful Kantai Collection and bound to attract hopeless otaku with its myriad of charming girls dressed in miko attire.

A trailer showing off the game’s miko maidens:

The strategy RPG will likely possess in-game purchases like most other browser games and will launch sometime this summer, followed by a smartphone release afterwards.