Yashiro ni Hoheto: “Sexy Shrine-Maidens”



    2 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:26 17/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    DISGUSTING. I'll stick to FE:H and their actually acquirable top tier characters.

    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    16:12 17/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Reminds of Sengoku Providence with its unique theme, although yes, different artstyle. But no hentai since it's from Kancolle makers?

