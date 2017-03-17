RSSChannel

Onsen Musume MV “Promoting Onsens With 2D Idols”

Onsen Musume, a multimedia project seeking to raise the popularity of onsen baths, has released its very first MV with the aid of animation studio Dogakobo, with the magic of 2D idol girls bound to convince greasy otaku into washing off their long built-up grime.

The MV, which has shamelessly introduced its idol girls whilst they are wearing bath towels:

Creators of the multimedia project eventually want to produce both a game and an anime but have instead chosen to focus on music-oriented endeavors.



