KonoSuba Game “All About Pantsu”

KonoSuba-Pantsu-Game-PV-1

KonoSuba-Pantsu-Game-PV-2

KonoSuba-Pantsu-Game-PV-3

Despite the upset caused by the lack of an announcement for a new KonoSuba anime, this newly unveiled game (which revolves around the show’s heroines and their pantsu) may yet keep fans preoccupied in the meantime as they desperately await any news.

The announcement PV for the long-winded “Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! Kono Yokubukai Game ni Shinpan wo!“:

No other information has been divulged about the game, such as its genre or release date.



    2 Comments
    Manuel
    Manuel
    16:13 17/03/2017

    She needs a pantsu though, I mean come on, even if she usually doesn't wear one? Interesting.

    Anonymous
    16:06 17/03/2017

    Wow so even the game development are confused on whether or not Aqua is wearing something under that skirt, and on a game that focus on panties. go figure

