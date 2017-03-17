KonoSuba Game “All About Pantsu”

Despite the upset caused by the lack of an announcement for a new KonoSuba anime, this newly unveiled game (which revolves around the show’s heroines and their pantsu) may yet keep fans preoccupied in the meantime as they desperately await any news.

The announcement PV for the long-winded “Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! Kono Yokubukai Game ni Shinpan wo!“:

No other information has been divulged about the game, such as its genre or release date.