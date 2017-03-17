RSSChannel

Cheeky Yukihime Bikini Figure

Yukihime of the Shining series has gotten a bikini figure based on the designs of the great Tony Taka, bound to add significant value to the item and sure to have otaku battling to the death to acquire one – Yukihime can accompany buyers to the beach this September.

Yukihime can be pre-ordered now.



    1 Comment
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    13:28 17/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    What a nice touch that you can take off her clothes, her bikini is nice.

    Reply to Manuel


