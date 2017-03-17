Cheeky Yukihime Bikini Figure
Mar 17, 2017
Yukihime of the Shining series has gotten a bikini figure based on the designs of the great Tony Taka, bound to add significant value to the item and sure to have otaku battling to the death to acquire one – Yukihime can accompany buyers to the beach this September.
What a nice touch that you can take off her clothes, her bikini is nice.