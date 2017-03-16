RSSChannel

Peach Beach Splash “Making Quite The Splash”

The first 35-minutes of Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash has been divulged online in honor of its release, detailing how the bikini-drenching competition came about with a brief animation to maintain player interests despite the fact that most will probably only care about the naughty water-based gameplay.

35-minutes worth of moist gameplay:

A rather scandalous smartphone game is apparently also available by scanning the QR code on this special page; Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash is available now for the PS4.



