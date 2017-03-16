RSSChannel

Ghost in the Shell Promotion Backfires

One final marketing stunt by Paramount Pictures in order to promote the highly controversial live action Ghost in the Shell movie has seemingly backfired as the internet has taken the opportunity to troll the whitewashed production, an unsurprising turn of events considering how loud the negative criticism has been.

A special image generation website was launched (originally introduced by a 30-second promotional ad featuring non-Asian Scarlett Johansson) where visitors could upload their own image and input some text above the phrase “I Am Major”, leading to some rather humorous results (with some refreshingly opting to stray away from the whole whitewashing concept).

The aforementioned promotional ad:

Some of the graphics that visitors have produced using the website:

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-1

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-2

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-3

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-4

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-5

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-6

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-7

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-8

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-9

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-10

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-11

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-12

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-14

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-13

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-15

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-16

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-17

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-18

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-19

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-20

GhostintheShell-LiveAction-Movie-Marketing-Failure-21

Those still somehow interested in seeing the film can watch Ghost in the Shell in theaters come March 31st.



